MARIN (KPIX) – It has been six weeks since Bay Area golf courses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopened Monday golfers were thrilled and thankful to get back into the swing of it.

But just because the courses are now open doesn’t mean golfers can just show up. There are some serious new rules.

First, no walk-ins are allowed. Tee time reservations only and only two people at a time. Strict 6-foot social distancing is enforced.

“Right now there’s no rakes, no touch points, no ball washers. We’re doing everything we can for 6 feet, keeping their distance,” says Indian Valley Golf Course General Manager, Jeff McAndrew. “Yeah, you can kinda keep an eye; you can see they spread out pretty quick in this game.”,

New rules or not, golfers were tired of being cooped up, especially Michael Langley.

“I’ve been gone for about two and a half months from Golf. I was on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship with my wife for my 50th birthday and haven’t been out of the house for about two and a half months, so, today’s the day,” says Langley. “I was in federal quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. Then home quarantine, sheltering in place, so uh, it’s a good day to be out on the golf course.”

Some folks are here for the first time, just to get fresh air. Steve Nebb is teaching his son how to play golf.

“He’s got a powerful swing though, I brought this driver out here because he’s broken two of mine already!” he laughs.

Signs were posted all over the course reminding everyone that if the rules are not followed, the course could be closed again.

Meanwhile it was just a happy day for golfers.

“It sure is nice being out here,” said one.

“Playing golf regularly you’re not going to be too close to anyone anyhow,” said another. “No flags, the pin was, the cup was raised up a little bit which was a physiologically different, trying to hit something instead of in the hole but, all in all, it was still golf. It’s great.”