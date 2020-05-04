SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he’ll be able to announce some new modifications to the shelter-in-place order as early as this week if statewide case and hospitalization numbers continue to show progress.

On Sunday, in a virtual town hall from inside the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump said struck a note of urgency to reopen the nation’s economy. He said repeatedly, a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus will be available by the end of the year.

“The doctors would say, no you shouldn’t say that. I say what I think,” said Trump.

Over the weekend, there were more protests to re-open state economies.

The coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force Dr. Deborah Birx chastised protesters who are not social distancing.

“It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally, because if they go home it’ll affect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a comorbid condition and they have a serious or an unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives,” said Birx on Fox News.

In defiance of the state’s stay-at-home order, Yuba and Sutter counties, in Northern California are set to allow many businesses to reopen Monday. They will join Modoc County, with fewer than 9,000 residents. Bars and restaurants are already back in business with social distancing requirements still in place.

“For our community that is tight-knit we need to start opening back up,” said Chad Wilson of Alturas.

“I think we have to be open if we stay closed much longer it’s just going to be devastating for our economy.”

In the Bay Area, Floral Arts of Lafayette just picked up their first load of fresh flowers in weeks. The stay-at-home order will allow their shop to be open for business in time for Mother’s Day.

“For florists, Mother’s Day is actually the busiest week of the year. It’s busier than Valentine’s because everyone has a mom, you know?” said Co-Owner Nese Ganch.

A new list of activities now allowed in the state include construction, landscaping, childcare services for 12 kids or fewer, golf, and tennis.

Starting Monday, real estate agents will be allowed to show owner-occupied homes in person once again. No more than two clients from the same household can tour with protective gear.

“Oh, I’m super excited. I mean we actually, you know, get to put on work clothes instead of yoga pants and meet with our clients,” said Keller Williams East Bay Realtor Janel Pelosi.

All of the activities come with social distancing restrictions and county officials say they will be watching closely to see that those are being obeyed.