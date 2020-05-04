



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An outbreak of coronavirus at a Vallejo nursing home has infected almost 100 residents and staffers at a Vallejo nursing home, according to health authorities.

Solano County Public Health confirmed the jump in cases – 76 residents and 23 staff – at the Windsor Vallejo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 2200 Tuolumne St. in Vallejo. Health officials have not commented on the number of deaths at this point.

The county was notified last week about a potential outbreak at Windsor Vallejo and the county has been testing people there throughout the week.

Solano County Public Health Administrator Jayleen Richards told the Vallejo Times-Herald the health department was “working closely” with the facility to manage the cluster outbreak. She told the Times-Herald infected patients have been moved to another part of the facility to recover, while infected workers are recovering at home.

Last week it was reported that 18 residents at the facility and four staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Richards said this was the county’s first cluster outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Solano County COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 320 total coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, with six deaths. The city of Vallejo has the most coronavirus cases in the county with 175 as of Monday afternoon.