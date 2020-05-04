



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County health officials were set to open two new testing sites in Santa Rosa and Petaluma that will accept local residents regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.

The sites will open on Tuesday and were being provided through a state health partnership with OptumServe. Click here for details how to make an appointment. Residents without internet access can call 1-888-634-1123. Specific test locations and hours will be provided when making an appointment. Tests are free to the public.

If individuals have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If individuals do not have insurance, county health officials said, they can still get a test.

Health officials said the new sites will increase Sonoma County’s capacity by more than 260 tests per day.

There is not a drive-thru option for the new sites. County health officials will continue to operate drive-thru testing at the Sonoma County Public Health Laboratory, which is currently only for health care workers. Health care workers should still call 707-565-4667 to make an appointment.

“We are pleased to see that the state is stepping in to supplement local testing efforts”, said County Supervisor Susan Gorin in a press release. “This will help us get reach our goal of conducting 600-800 tests per day, which will help us to understand the spread of COVID-19 here in Sonoma County – a critical step toward opening the county back up.”

To determine where to locate new testing sites, state officials have looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach a facility.

At maximum capacity, OptumServe will be able to support up to 80 testing sites at one time throughout the state, increasing total testing capacity by more than 10,500 tests per day.