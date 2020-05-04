Comments
SARATOGA (KPIX) – Saratoga residents heard sirens Sunday when emergency officials issued a shelter in place alert after a homeowner found grenades in their front yard.
It happened around 4 p.m., at a home near Congress Springs Park.
The resident was doing some yard work, installing a new sprinkler and found 2 grenades and a mortar shell.
A bomb squad answered the homeowner’s 911 call and removed the grenades and shell to a nearby park, where they were safely detonated.
In a separate incident this weekend, Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in West Oakland after another grenade was found. That device was also safely detonated.
