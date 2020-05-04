SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday night, a day and a half after he allegedly struck an acquaintance in the head with a handgun, pointed the firearm at the victim and his mother, and fired a shot.

Tristan Ford of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of several crimes – attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, violation of post release community supervision and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa, police said.

Police were called about 9:35 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Mission Boulevard to a disturbance. Officers said several callers reported hearing arguing and a gunshot.

When the victim and his friends arrived at the Mission Boulevard address, Ford was already in front of the residence. The victim got into an argument with Ford, an acquaintance, and Ford pulled out a small black handgun. Ford then struck the victim in the side of the head with the handgun. Ford then argued with the victim’s mother, and police said Ford pointed the gun at both of them before firing one shot, which didn’t strike anyone.

Ford then left the area. At about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a Santa Rosa police detective saw Ford in the passenger seat of a vehicle, and he called patrol officers to help with a “high risk” stop of Ford near Fulton and Occidental Roads. Police believed Ford may have had the handgun with him, but it had not been located by Sunday night, police said.

Santa Rosa police ask that anyone with additional information about this incident call its Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.

