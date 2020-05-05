FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Fremont were able to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out in the repair shop of a Mercedes-Benz dealership Tuesday afternoon, but not before over a dozen vehicles sustained damage from water, smoke or fire, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a location on the 5700 block of Cushing Parkway. Fremont Fire officials later confirmed the fire broke out in an on-site repair facility at the auto dealership located at 5760 Cushing Parkway.

Multiple units responded to the call. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the repair shop and extinguished it by 4:47 p.m.

RAW VIDEO: The 2–Alarm fire at the Mercedes-Benz Dealership at 5760 Cushing Pkwy was contained to one repair shop and is extinguished. Water removal is in progress. Several vehicles damaged w/in the shop. No reports of injuries. #CushingCommand pic.twitter.com/NYHEqpvZTQ — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 5, 2020

Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-Alarm fire in a repair facility at the Mercedes-Benz dealership at 5760 Cushing Parkway. The fire has been extinguished. All employees self-evacuated. No reports of injuries. Cause is under investigation. #CushingCommand pic.twitter.com/dQox2xDTpq — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 5, 2020

After initial reports that at least two cars were damaged in the fire, officials confirmed that a total of 16 vehicles sustained damage during the two-alarm fire due to water, smoke or the actual fire.

PHOTOS: A total of 16 vehicles sustained water, smoke and/or fire damage during the 2-alarm fire at the Mercedes-Benz of Fremont dealership on Cushing Pkwy. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. #CushingCommand pic.twitter.com/3jnRfgZ1iG — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 6, 2020

Fremont firefighters said the cause of the fire was under investigation. Due to the current coronavirus shelter-in-place order, employees and customers are limited inside car dealerships.

In-person car sales are prohibited under the order, but car repairs and service are allowed.