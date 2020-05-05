CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Fremont were able to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out in the repair shop of a Mercedes-Benz dealership Tuesday afternoon, but not before over a dozen vehicles sustained damage from water, smoke or fire, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a location on the 5700 block of Cushing Parkway. Fremont Fire officials later confirmed the fire broke out in an on-site repair facility at the auto dealership located at 5760 Cushing Parkway.

Multiple units responded to the call. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the repair shop and extinguished it by 4:47 p.m.

 

After initial reports that at least two cars were damaged in the fire, officials confirmed that a total of 16 vehicles sustained damage during the two-alarm fire due to water, smoke or the actual fire.

Fremont firefighters said the cause of the fire was under investigation. Due to the current coronavirus shelter-in-place order, employees and customers are limited inside car dealerships.

In-person car sales are prohibited under the order, but car repairs and service are allowed.

