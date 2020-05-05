



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Nonprofit Aims To Keep Bay Area Restaurants Afloat By Feeding Front Line Health Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — A nonprofit is providing frontline workers in the Bay Area with tasty meals and keeping local restaurants afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. The idea by the nonprofit “Off Their Plate” is simple. It raises money to give directly to a local restaurant, and that restaurant cooks and delivers food to nearby healthcare workers that need it most. San Francisco-based bakery Tartine is just one of the many restaurants involved. So far, it has delivered more than 1,000 meals to 10 hospitals and clinics in the Bay Area. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus And Fire Season

California Begins Preparations For Wildfire Season Amid The Ongoing Coronavoirus Outbreak

ANTIOCH — Wildfire Preparedness Week started Monday, but this year getting ready for the annual challenge of battling large blazes takes on a whole new meaning as crews across the state face a combination higher fire danger and the COVID-19 outbreak. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern is how to safely stage mass evacuations in a time of social distancing. Shelter space will be limited so fire departments are asking people to take action now to keep fires from getting out of hand. “We are already 400 fires ahead of our average for this time of year so we are seeing fires happening,” said CalFire Chief Thom Porter. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

San Francisco Mayor Threatens To Shut Down Dolores Park Due To Overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed announced Monday officials will be monitoring Dolores Park, a popular gathering spot in the city’s Mission District, to see if it needs to be shut down because park goers are not maintaining proper social distancing. Breed said she spent a lot of time traveling around the city during the warm weather weekend. She was pleased to be able to buy flowers from a vendor that had reopened. “We still see the deaths go up, we still see the number of cases go up, so we are by no means out of the woods on this,” she said. “But we also recognize there is the possibility to provide opportunities for our small businesses to reopen with some guidelines.” Read More

California Gov. Newsom Says Some ‘Low-Risk’ Businesses Eligible To Reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday offered updates on the state’s plans to track and trace contacts made by diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and said some low-risk businesses would be able to reopen as early as Friday. During his daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, Newsom said the state would be putting out new guidelines on Thursday to outline the second phase of reopening California’s economy. It would commence for some lower-risk businesses in the retail sector that are able to accommodate modifications like curb-side pickup for customers. Read More

California, Bay Area Preparing For Stage 2 Reopening From Coronavirus Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will be moving from Stage 1 to Stage 2 in its efforts to reopen California from its current coronavirus shutdown as early as Friday. Businesses that can reopen with modifications include bookstores, music shops, toy stores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores. Dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices will have to wait. Read More

South Bay Shows Signs Of Returning To Normal With First COVID-19 Reopenings

SAN JOSE (– Parts of the South Bay slowly started coming back to life Monday with the easing of restrictions on some businesses and outdoor activities, though social distancing protocols remain in effect. Tennis is one of the activities that is now allowed. But like anything in this pandemic, it is not going to be quick or easy. Mid-morning in San Jose, the tennis courts on Cherry Avenue and Seven Trees were both still locked. It seemed local agencies are still struggling to keep up with the rapid changes in the lockdown. Read More

Yuba, Sutter Counties Reopen Businesses, Defy Newsom Shelter-In-Place Order

YUBA CITY — Two more counties in Northern California allowed many businesses to reopen Monday in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. Yuba County and adjacent Sutter County followed the lead rural Modoc County took on Friday amid pressures to restart California’s economy even as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue. “Annnnnnnnnnnnd we’re back!! Dine in or takeout. Hot Mess Monday is our breakfast special and Dirty Fries are back by popular demand,” Lambert House Cafe in Yuba City’s said in a 7 a.m. Facebook post. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Officials Worried About Large Cinco De Mayo Crowds During A Time Of Social Distancing

SAN JOSE — A large gathering of spectators for a sideshow in East San Jose this weekend has officials worried will lead revelers to defy stay-at-home orders during Tuesday’s Cinco de Mayo holiday. “I would say there was about a thousand people here, easily,” said Carlos Diaz who was shopping Sunday along Story Road. Diaz said he watched the parking lot fill up with cars doing stunts. What disturbed him the most were the people who gathered to watch without observing social distancing due to the coronavirus. Read More

Golfers Just Glad To Get Back On The Green As Bay Area Courses Reopen With New COVID-19 Rules

MARIN — It has been six weeks since Bay Area golf courses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopened Monday golfers were thrilled and thankful to get back into the swing of it. But just because the courses are now open doesn’t mean golfers can just show up. There are some serious new rules. First, no walk-ins are allowed. Tee time reservations only and only two people at a time. Strict 6-foot social distancing is enforced. Read More

Ghost Ship Master Tenant Almena Released From Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN — Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena has been released from Santa Rita Jail Monday after his bail was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Almena had left the facility Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson, who has issued a gag order barring the attorneys in the case from talking to the media, released Almena at a hearing on Monday that members of the press and public were barred from attending or listening to. Read More

‘Deplorable’ SF Tenderloin Conditions Prompt Lawsuit By UC Hastings, Business Owners, Residents

SAN FRANCISCO — Citing the San Francisco Tenderloin District’s “deplorable conditions” and the threat of a massive COVID-19 outbreak, local business owners along with UC Hasting College of the Law and individual residents filed a lawsuit Monday asking a judge to order the city to clean-up the neighborhood, including removing a growing sidewalk homeless encampment. San Francisco city officials said they were evaluating the lawsuit, but called it “unfortunate.” “The City Attorney’s Office will evaluate the lawsuit once we have been served with it,” city officials said in a release. Read More

Uber Set To Require Face Coverings For Drivers, Riders Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — As it anticipates a restart to its core rideshare business amid the pandemic, Uber plans to require drivers and riders to wear face masks or face coverings when using the platform in certain countries, including the United States, CNN Business has learned. Executives at the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant approved the new policy in a meeting this past week, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the requirement is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. As part of the policy, Uber is in the process of developing technology to detect if drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and start accepting trips, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Read More

San Francisco Bay Area Costco Shoppers Now Required To Wear Masks; Limits To Meat Purchases

SAN FRANCISCO — While San Francisco Bay Area residents have been required to wear face coverings in stores for more than a week, Costco has announced it would be strictly enforcing the requirement at all its stores beginning on Tuesday. As of May 5th, the company issued a statement saying: “All Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco.” The only exception will be children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition. Read More

California Emissions Dip Drastically During Shelter-In-Place, UC Davis Study Finds

DAVIS — While the coronavirus shelter-in-place orders have caused a steep decline in traffic, a new study looks to quantify the environmental impact of taking all those tailpipes off the roads. Researchers at the University of California, Davis found that driving has declined by about 70 percent across the state since the orders went into effect in March. That has not only led to clearer skies, but also a huge dip in greenhouse gas emissions.

The study also found that even though the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, a decline in driving nationwide is actually getting the country on track to meet its annual target. Read More

Air District Links Benefits Of COVID-19 Telecommuting To Bluer Skies, Happier Lives, Improved Workplace, Less Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO — Bluer skies may be the silver lining on the cloud the coronavirus has cast over the Bay Area. On Monday, the first official day of the summer Spare the Air season, officials said better air quality is just one of the many benefits of telecommuting during the COVID-19 shelter in place order and encouraged people to continue working from home, whenever possible, after it is lifted. “As employers create plans to safely reopen their doors and continue operations once shelter-in-place orders are eased, we should not lose sight of the benefits that reducing traffic can bring – teleworking can be part of the solution to keeping our skies blue,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Read More

UC Berkeley Student Learns To Adapt, Stays Engaged With Video-Blogging During Shelter-In-Place

BERKELEY — Like many college kids, Jocelyn Gama is studying online at home, but she’s also found a creative way to stay in touch with others as we all shelter in place. “It’s definitely been a challenge,” said Gama of her time away from campus. “But, you know, as humans beings, we have to learn how to adapt to any circumstance that we’re given.” Gama’s adapting to her new classroom. On this day it’s the common patio area of her East Bay apartment, where she’s been hitting the books since the mid-March closure of the UC Berkeley campus. The patio, and her apartment, are a quiet oasis at a stressful time for this college sophomore. Read More

Coronavirus Testing

1 In 50 Residents In San Francisco’s Mission Test Positive For COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — A coronavirus screening focused on San Francisco’s Mission District revealed that approximately one out of every 50 subjects living or working there tested positive, according to officials. Results for testing that began in late April showed that of nearly 3,000 residents and workers in a Mission District census tract showed that 62 individuals or 2.1 percent have tested positive for active infection with the novel coronavirus. The test indicated that over half of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. The testing was conducted by Unidos En Salud, a unique cooperation between Mission community organizers in the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, researchers with UCSF, the City and County of San Francisco, and officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH). Read More

Santa Clara County Opens Two Free Testing Sites In Latino Communities Hit Hard By COVID-19

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County will be opening two new free COVID-19 testing sites in communities that are underserved. One will be at Christopher High School in Gilroy, and the other will be on the campus of James Lick High School, in East San Jose. The James Lick site is a separate classroom wing that was designed for a fire science program, which was discontinued. It comes complete with classrooms, offices, restrooms and parking. “There is enough space to keep people at a safe distance while they test. Read More

Sonoma County Opening New Testing Sites In Santa Rosa, Petaluma

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County health officials were set to open two new testing sites in Santa Rosa and Petaluma that will accept local residents regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not. The sites will open on Tuesday and were being provided through a state health partnership with OptumServe. Click here for details how to make an appointment. Residents without internet access can call 1-888-634-1123. Specific test locations and hours will be provided when making an appointment. Tests are free to the public. If individuals have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If individuals do not have insurance, county health officials said, they can still get a test. Read More

Rep. Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders Seek $75B To Boost PPE, Medical Supply Production

SAN JOSE — U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, are co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to kickstart the federal government’s efforts to produce more health care equipment in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The “Emergency Medical Supplies Procurement Act” would allot an additional $75 billion for President Donald Trump’s administration to buy personal protective equipment — including surgical masks, N-95 respirator masks, surgical gowns and face visors — as well as ventilators, testing reagents and compounds, approved vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and any other medical supplies or hospital infrastructure deemed necessary. A statement released by Khanna’s office claims the Trump Administration hasn’t used the full powers of the government to respond to urgent needs. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

Outbreak At Vallejo Nursing Home Reaches Nearly 100 Cases

VALLEJO — An outbreak of coronavirus at a Vallejo nursing home has infected almost 100 residents and staffers at a Vallejo nursing home, according to health authorities. Solano County Public Health confirmed the jump in cases – 76 residents and 23 staff – at the Windsor Vallejo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 2200 Tuolumne St. in Vallejo. Health officials have not commented on the number of deaths at this point. The county was notified last week about a potential outbreak at Windsor Vallejo and the county has been testing people there throughout the week. Read More

Sonoma County Reports 3rd COVID-19 Death

SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County on Sunday reported its third death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Sonoma County Health Services spokesman Rohish Lal said the third death was an older man, but said no further information would be released. As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the county reported 257 cases. The county has conducted 6,468 tests, and 96 percent of the tests were negative for the virus. Two new testing sites were made possible by a partnership between OptumServe, a health services company, and the state. Read More

Coronavirus And Business

Coronavirus Pandemic Spawns Scams Surrounding Bay Area Apartment Listings

SAN JOSE — Scams related to COVID-19 are on the rise, and in the Bay Area that means more fake apartment listings. Potential renter AJ Baxter has been searching for a new apartment in San Jose, where he found a three bedroom, three bathroom apartment listed for $1,925 a month. Baxter thought it was too good to be true and quickly found out he was right. “So it’s kind of hard during this very interesting time to decipher between what’s real and what’s fake,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of reach out and actually been running into quite a few different scams.” Read More

California Hospitals Cite $14 Billion In Losses During Coronavirus Pandemic, Seek Aid

SACRAMENTO — California hospitals have suffered as much as $14 billion in losses by postponing elective surgeries and other procedures to clear space in anticipation of a flood of coronavirus patients that never occurred, the hospital association said Monday in asking state lawmakers to immediately approve $1 billion in financial aid. “We emptied California’s hospitals to make way,” California Hospital Association President and CEO Carmela Coyle told a budget subcommittee, as most state Assembly members returned to the state Capitol for the first time during the pandemic. The decision on halting some procedures was “the right thing to do,” she said. “But as we begin to access the damage, the toll is enormous.” Read More

Coronavirus And Sports

Long-Time Bay Area Executive Andy Dolich Wants Sports Back In 2021

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Decisions are looming for leaders of various American sports leagues on how to proceed with their seasons in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. To play or not to play? With fans or without fans? These are the questions facing commissioners, owners and players as the suspended seasons start to encroach on next year’s schedule. The decision is clear-cut to former Bay Area professional sports executive Andy Dolich: skip everything in 2020. Read More

Sonoma Raceway Postpones NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing In July

SONOMA — Sonoma Raceway on Monday announced the postponement of the National Hot Rod Association’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event that had been scheduled for July 24-26 but will now take place a yet-to-be-determined future date. The postponement is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raceway said it will work closely with the NHRA on confirming a new date while maintaining safety guidelines regarding social distancing and limitations on public gatherings. “The effects of this health crisis are impacting every aspect of our society, and though this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our patrons and the larger NHRA drag racing community,” Sonoma Raceway president and general manager Steve Page said. Read More