



SAN JOSE (KPIX) – When government offices shut down because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, it also shut down a lot of wedding plans. Still, love conquers all, as the first marriage in California during the COVID-19 era was happening in our own backyard.

The happy couple met on an Indian matrimonial website in 2016. The bride’s name is Sarita J. Biswal. The groom’s name is one he’s probably being teased a lot about — Love Singhal.

“Yes, I get that,” Singhal said laughing.

Actually, Singhal would love to be married since he and Biswal have been dealing with a long distance relationship for more than four years now. The virus wiped out their wedding plans for March 19.

So, when Gov. Newsom announced weddings could resume, the couple called the San Jose City Clerk’s office.

“We just wanted to get married because we have waited for a long time,” Singhal said. “And she told us that we’d be the first so that’s an added bonus and makes it a little bit more special.”

They will be the first couple to be legally married in California during the age of social-distancing and their wedding will be performed on a Zoom conference call.

State law requires that couples must be married in the physical presence of a person authorized to conduct the ceremony and necessary witnesses. The governor’s order allows Zoom calls to count for that, so at 7:30 Tuesday night, the wedding was set to commence.

“When we heard about this then we decided, let’s do it,” said Biswal. “Like, some good news we’ll get in this difficult time. Let’s take it for the positive and nothing can stop us!”

Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, volunteered to perform the virtual ceremony and friends and family, both here and in India, could tune in.

The couple said they had originally planned to get married at City Hall so the online wedding would actually allow more people to witness the ceremony. The bride and groom planned to exchange vows alone in Singhal’s San Jose apartment but he said there was some question whether his aunt from Stockton would decide to join them.

“But, I don’t know, I asked her to not come and take risks,” said Singhal laughing that she could very well crash the wedding.

Ironically, the day of the wedding was supposed to be the day the couple left on their honeymoon cruise. Of course, that plan was scuttled but they’re hoping when things quiet down a bit, they can plan a trip to India to see family and friends.