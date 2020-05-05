OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland has launched a program to provide trailers and services for homeless and medically vulnerable people so they can pre-emptively isolate to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and city officials on Tuesday unveiled Operation HomeBase during a press conference at the site where 67 trailers have been set up in an overflow parking lot next to the Oakland Coliseum complex.

The trailers have water and sewer connections and the program includes three meals a day along with case management to search for permanent housing, organizers said.

Schaaf said roughly 130 people would be moving into the the trailers starting on Wednesday, selected from a long waiting list of eligible individuals. Preference has been given to applicants from East Oakland to keep them close to their support systems, Schaaf said.

The name, Operation HomeBase, is a nod to the name of the site at 633 Hegenberger Road. The HomeBase parking lot was once the location for a now-defunct HomeBase home improvement warehouse store as well as the former Oakland International Trade Center, which later was the site for numerous raves and underground parties in the late 90s. The building burned down in 2005.