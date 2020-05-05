(KPIX) Former 49ers running back Frank Gore will continue playing in 2020. He has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Gore, who remains a fan favorite in the Bay Area, will turn 37 later this month as he prepares for his 16th season in the NFL. He played all 16 games with the Bills in 2019 but ran for a career-low 599 yards as the team’s backup running back. No longer the “bell cow” that he was with the 49ers, part of Gore’s role now is to help mentor the younger players. New York will be his fourth stop since leaving the San Francisco after the 2014 season.

The 49ers selected Gore in the third round of the 2005 draft. He had eight 1,000 yard seasons and was selected to five Pro Bowls. Gore is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and currently third all-time in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton with 15,347 career rushing yards. It’s fair to say that whenever Gore does decide to call it quits, he will one day join both of them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.