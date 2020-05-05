SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco were closed Tuesday night following an earlier collision, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
CHP officials received a call at 7:23 p.m. of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 280 just north of the Ocean Avenue on-ramp, CHP spokesman Officer Bert Diaz said.
Witnesses told CHP officers that possibly multiple people were lying in the road, but no one was lying in the road when officers got there.
Instead, Diaz said that officers did find that two men in their 20s or 30s went to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries.
One had major injuries and the other had minor injuries. A newer model Lexus sedan was located at the collision site and CHP officers believe it may be connected with the men who went to the hospital, Diaz said.
The men “could possibly be related to the collision,” he said.
CHP officials did not know when northbound Highway 280 would reopen.
