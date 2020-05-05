SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – In a near unanimous vote, San Francisco supervisors approved legislation to speed up the closure the dilapidated Hall of Justice jail.
The plan to fast track the closure of County Jail No. 4, located on the seventh floor of the courthouse, was approved 10-1, with only Supervisor Catherine Stefani voting to oppose the legislation.
“While I agree we do need to close this jail,” Stefani said, according to the San Francisco Examiner. “I don’t believe we can do that until I demonstrate to my constituents any way that in doing so, we aren’t putting victims of crime — especially domestic violence and sexual assault victims — at risk.”
Mayor London Breed had previously ordered the seismically unsafe facility shut down by mid-2021. Now, it will be shuttered within the next six months.
According to the plan, inmates must be moved from the facility by November 1.
