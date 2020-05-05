



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Tesla Founder Elon Musk was creating a social media buzz on Tuesday, but not for his typical musings on the Coronavirus lockdown or his company’s fiscal performance.

Early Monday morning, 0Musk and girlfriend Claire Boucher welcomed their first child together into the world.

Musk tweeted that the mother, a Canadian singer who goes by the name Grimes, and boy baby were both doing well. According to social media postings the couple have named their son — X Æ A-12 Musk. No explanation was given for the significance behind the name.

Over the last several months, Grimes has posted several updates on her pregnancy to her Instagram followers. Five days ago, she posted:

“It’s weird I thought I looked soooo pregnant when @ryder_ripps took these photos like 7 ish months ago but in retrospect I look tiny lol. Everything is relative I guess. I wuz prob 2 skinny b4. This is the first time in my life I’ve eaten 3 meals a day and that has def been a positive development lol.”

In another earlier post she wrote — “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be,” Grimes wrote. “It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.”

It was the spotlight of a different kind for Musk, who has five sons – a set of twins and a set of triplets – from his previous marriage.

In the last week, he grabbed headlines for railing against stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic, calling them “fascist” and likening them to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”

“I would call it, ‘forcibly imprisoning people in their homes’ against all their Constitutional rights, in my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country,” Musk said in the Aprik 30th posting. “It’s an outrage.”

“Give people back their g—–n freedom,” he added.

Then on Friday, Tesla’s stock price dropped sharply minutes after Musk tweeted “Tesla stock price is too high, IMO.”

The stock of the Bay Area-based carmaker had been trading at about $760 a share then, after Musk’s tweet at 8:11 a.m. Pacific Time, plummeted to below $700 a share within minutes before rebounding slightly.

But Tesla shares were staging a rally in mid-day trading on Tuesday, up nearly $19 a share to $779.74