SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 58-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning inside a Santa Clara home, authorities said.
Santa Clara police Lt. Saskia Lagergren said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a double stabbing in the 3200 block of Homestead Road and arrived to find the two victims, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known. Lagergren said investigators believe that one of the victims called 911.
He told the San Jose Mercury News that police were following up on several leads, but no one was in custody for the stabbing and no suspect information was immediately available.
