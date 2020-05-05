HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A female suspect armed with a shotgun died Tuesday night in an officer-involved shooting in Half Moon Bay after a confrontation with San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies, according to authorities.

According to social media posts on the official Twitter account of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a caucasian adult female described as being in her 30s or 40s in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was seen carrying a shotgun and alcohol on the 800 block of Main Street.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the woman and gave her multiple verbal commands to drop her weapon. The suspect did not comply and fired her shotgun at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, striking the woman. After lifesaving efforts by authorities on-scene, the suspect was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead after she succumbed to her injuries.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on leave as is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The incident is under investigation and more details will be provided by San Mateo County authorities as information becomes available.