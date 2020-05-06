ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of an adult male burglary suspect connected to multiple car break-ins last Friday.
On Friday, May 1, at approximately 12:55 a.m., Alameda police received reports of a subject breaking into cars on the east end of Alameda. While checking the area, officers found an adult male suspect inside of a victim’s parked vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, but was taken into custody by responding officers.
In addition to catching the suspect inside one victim’s vehicle, surveillance footage linked the individual to a total of eight car break-ins that evening.
Alameda police wanted to remind the community that vehicle break-ins are frequently a crime of opportunity and advised residents to minimize their chances of becoming a victim by removing all valuables from their cars when parking and properly locking vehicles.
