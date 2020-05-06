



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Wednesday identified the allegedly armed woman who was fatally shot by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation in Half Moon Bay Tuesday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in the officer-involved shooting as 56-year-old Eureka resident Sandra Lee Harmon.

At around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday night, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of Main Street near Monte Vista Lane in Half Moon Bay after receiving a report of a woman with a rifle and alcohol walking the streets.

The woman, later identified Harmon, was described by the caller as white, slender with a striped shirt and skirt. Responding deputies located Harmon to the rear of the home at 845 Main Street. Harmon opened fire at the first deputy arriving on the scene.

A second deputy arrived as shots were fired. Both deputies gave Harmon verbal orders to get on the ground, but she refused to comply. The sheriff’s department said when the suspect reached for the firearm, which was on the ground at that point, the deputies fired at Harmon, hitting her.

The deputies called for paramedics and made life-saving efforts at the scene. Harmon was transported by ambulance to Stanford Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

There were no injuries sustained by the deputies, reporting party, or anyone else, according to a press release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The two deputies have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting, which is being conducted by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review of the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.