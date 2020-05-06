PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Canadian singer Grimes took to social media Wednesday to explain the meaning behind her and Tesla founder Elon Musk’s new son’s name.

X Æ A-12 Musk was born to the couple early Monday morning. He is their first child. Musk has five sons – a set of twins and a set of triplets – from his previous marriage.

According to Grimes — who also goes by the name Claire Boucher — the baby’s name is a tribute to technology.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes also posted that she and Musk would allow their child to choose their own gender, adding “I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel.”

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that Grimes and his new son were both doing well.

Over the last several months, Grimes has posted several updates on her pregnancy to her Instagram followers. Five days ago, she posted:

“It’s weird I thought I looked soooo pregnant when @ryder_ripps took these photos like 7 ish months ago but in retrospect I look tiny lol. Everything is relative I guess. I wuz prob 2 skinny b4. This is the first time in my life I’ve eaten 3 meals a day and that has def been a positive development lol.”

In another earlier post she wrote — “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be,” Grimes wrote. “It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.”