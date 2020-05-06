



San Jose Long-Distance Courtship Becomes California’s First COVID-19 Virtual Wedding

SAN JOSE — When government offices shut down because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, it also shut down a lot of wedding plans. But on Tuesday, love conquered all as the first remote online marriage ceremony in California during the COVID-19 era happened in the South Bay. KPIX 5 spoke with the happy couple minutes after they made it official before a handful of family and friends, many of them joining from India. Love and Sarita Singhal are now the first couple in the state to get married via Zoom. It’s an “I do” unlike any we’ve seen here in California. Read More

Gov. Newsom Encourages, Cautions Small Business Owners Ahead Of Phase 2 Reopening

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday afternoon tried to offer some encouragement to small business owners ahead of the state’s planned Phase 2 coronavirus reopening later this week, while still emphasizing the importance of staying safe and not triggering a second wave of COVID-19 cases. Gov. Newsom delivered his daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic from outside the currently-shuttered Display: California gift shop in Sacramento, exactly the kind of small business that his update focused on. The governor outlined the challenges small businesses will be facing with the planned reopening of some retail shops on Friday and the supply chains that serve those businesses. Read More

UC Berkeley Begins Charting Path For Fall Semester; Chancellor Rejects Idea Of Refunding Tuition

BERKELEY — UC Berkeley officials have begun considering a variety of scenarios they will put into place when students return for the fall semester, but refunding tuition is not one of them. In the best case scenario, officials said Tuesday, it will be a mix of online and in-person, on-campus classes. But shifting class from campus to their homes has been an adjustment for many Cal students. “I would really prefer if it was in person but I understand the situation and it’s not as bad as I thought it would’ve been,” Tomas Valencia said. Read More

Strong Police Presence Keeps San Jose’s Cinco de Mayo Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN JOSE — San Jose police kept a strong presence in the parking lots around the intersection of King and Story Roads. For the most of the day, there were only shoppers and a few vendors selling COVID-19 masks, fruit and flags. “Other years, it was a lot more lively,” said fruit vendor Alejandro Reyes. “This year it’s been calm.” But that was not the case on Sunday afternoon when thousands of cars and people jammed up the streets and parking lots between the East Side and Downtown San Jose, some doing burnouts. Read More

DNice Teams Up With Houseparty To DJ A Huge Virtual Prom Party For Class Of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — As if DNice hasn’t already done his share to make this COVID-19 lockdown bearable with Club Quarantine on Instagram, now he’s teaming up with San Francisco-based app Houseparty to DJ what may be the biggest prom night party ever for the Class of 2020. House Party Prom is happening May 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. DNice will be headlining, along with IG influencer Zack Bia. The hashtag is #HousepartyProm. Faithful followers remember the first night DNice opened Club Quarantine on IG, from high atop his aerie in NYC, and made it clear we could dance our way through this mess. Read More

Oakland Launches ‘Operation HomeBase’ To Provide Trailers For Homeless, Medically-Vulnerable

OAKLAND — Oakland has launched a program to provide trailers and services for homeless and medically vulnerable people so they can pre-emptively isolate to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and city officials on Tuesday unveiled Operation HomeBase during a press conference at the site where 67 trailers have been set up in an overflow parking lot next to the Oakland Coliseum complex. The trailers have water and sewer connections and the program includes three meals a day along with case management to search for permanent housing, jobs and other social services, organizers said. Read More

Court Upholds California Ban On Church Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Newsom’s stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services, Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said. Pastor Jonathan Duncan had continued to assemble after the governor banned public gatherings in March despite warnings it was in violation of state and local orders. Read More

UCSF Partners With State To Train Thousands On Contact Tracing

SAN FRANCISCO — University of California at San Francisco will partner with UCLA and the California Department of Public Health to train thousands of residents across the state in public health techniques like contact tracing and case investigation to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The two universities will work with local health departments across the state’s 58 counties to run a 20-hour virtual and in-person academy to develop an army of coronavirus contact tracers who will have the skills to trace the local spread of coronavirus cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the partnership Monday, saying that the effort is an extension of longstanding tracing efforts for other ailments like sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis and HIV and AIDS. Read More

Bill Introduced To Collect COVID-19 Data On LGTBQ Community

SAN FRANCISCO — Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill Tuesday requiring the state to collect data on how the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic affects the LGBTQ community. Currently, the state collects coronavirus case, death and hospitalization data by race and ethnicity, age and gender but not by sexuality. Wiener’s bill, Senate Bill 932, would require the state to begin collecting virus data on the LGBTQ community to understand how the virus affects it. Wiener suggested that LGBTQ people could be suffering more from the virus because the community has higher rates of cancer, HIV and AIDS, respiratory issues due to smoking, homelessness and youth homelessness. Read More

San Francisco Jail Inmate COVID-19-Positive At Booking; Had Been Asymptomatic, Released 2 Weeks Prior

SAN FRANCISCO — A person booked into a San Francisco jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto announced Tuesday. The case marks the third time a San Francisco inmate tested positive for the virus. In all three cases, the inmates were asymptomatic and all tested positive at booking. According to Miyamoto, the inmate who recently tested positive has been arrested four times since January. Just two weeks ago, that same person was booked into jail on unrelated issues and tested negative for COVID-19. Read More

California Unemployment Disbursements Top $10 Billion Since March

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state has dispersed more than $10 billion in unemployment insurance throughout the state since March 15, shortly before the state’s COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place order began. Roughly 4.1 million California residents have received about $10.1 billion in unemployment insurance, including roughly 450,000 people who are self-employed. “This is unprecedented in our state’s history,” Newsom said. “These are numbers that no one thought they’d see in our lifetime.” Read More

Airbnb Laying Off 25% Of Its Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb is laying off about 25% of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic upends the travel industry and threatens the San Francisco-based company’s core business. On Tuesday, the short-term rental startup said nearly 1,900 employees will be let go worldwide, out of 7,500. “We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Airbnb CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky said in a letter to employees, which was viewed by CNN Business. Read More

Expert Says Drop In Admissions Straining Bay Area Hospital Budgets

SAN FRANCISCO — To prepare for a projected surge in coronavirus patients, San Francisco Bay Area hospitals were told to put other medical procedures on hold. But those patients never appeared and now hospitals are dealing with financial fallout of having so many empty beds. Glenn Melnick, a well-respected health economics expert at the University of Southern California, has run the numbers. Among his findings, in an average month, California hospitals admit a quarter of a million patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Melnick found there’s been fewer than 8,000 admissions. “The good news is they didn’t come because the shelter-in-place,” Melnick said. “The social distancing slowed the spread fantastically.” Read More

Apple Hosting Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference In Late June Due To Coronavirus

CUPERTINO — Apple has announced a date for a virtual version of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), nearly two months after canceling the physical event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cupertino-based tech giant said in a statement on Tuesday that the event would be held starting June 22nd and would be free to all developers. “WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” Phil Schiller, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing said. Read More

Subway, Chick-fil-A Adapt To Social Distancing As Coronavirus Pandemic Grinds On

SAN FRANCISCO — Some of the most popular restaurants in the United States are having to get creative to get by in the era of social distancing. Confined primarily to drive-thru, takeout and delivery services, many food establishments are rolling out new services, products and approaches. For example, Subway has launched a contactless pickup and delivery grocery service. Subway Grocery is already available at 1,200 locations in 35 states. The website indicates that new states and locations are being added every day. Read More

United Airlines Warns Of Deep Layoffs, Asks Staff To Take 20 Unpaid Days Off

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT — United, which has a hub at San Francisco International Airport, has warned some of its staff that the airline will sharply reduce hours and staffing in the months to come. In a memo that went out to about 11,500 workers, Kate Gebo, United Airlines’ head of human resources, said the company’s management and administrative team could be reduced by 30% in October after funding from the US government’s CARES Act runs out. In the meantime, the airline is asking these workers to take 20 unpaid days off. Some are being asked to work a four-day work week. Read More

Millennials ‘Pushing Off Major Life Milestones’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Millennials are “pushing off major life milestones” such as marriage, having a child or buying a house due to the cornavirus pandemic, says a new report. While the coronavirus pandemic is affecting most Americans in a major way, millennials are reporting the biggest impact on their finances, according to a survey published Wednesday by personal finance software company Quicken. 25 percent of millennials said their finances had been significantly impacted negatively by the virus, which was the highest percent by generation. Read More

Martinez Fourth Of July Fireworks, Parade Face Likely Cancellation

MARTINEZ — Another casualty of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could be the city of Martinez’s popular Fourth of July fireworks show and parade. On Wednesday night, the Martinez City Council is expected to cancel both events, given that health officers in Contra Costa County and from around the Bay Area say they don’t expect public gatherings to be allowed in the foreseeable future, possibly not for the rest of 2020. With Contra Costa County and regional health officers not expecting mandates for social distancing and against public gatherings to be lifted anytime soon, Martinez has a financial incentive to cancel now. Read More

CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: ‘Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some’

SANTA CLARA — The NFL offseason has had a different look to it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As with everyone else, the league has had to rely on technology to do the heavy lifting of its offseason work. Rather than the traditional organized team activities (OTAs) or minicamps, teams have been holding virtual meetings to begin installing the playbook and going over schemes while players continue to work out on their own in accordance with social-distancing guidelines. The wonders of technology do help in allowing teams to still meet with players under these conditions, but it does raise the question of how these changes could affect play on the field. Read More