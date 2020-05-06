SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Giants legendary outfielder Willie Mays turned 89 Wednesday, triggering a cascade of social media well wishes from fans, players and former stars who are all sheltering inside their homes during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Mays, a Baseball Hall of Famer, began playing for the then New York Giants in 1951 and quickly established himself as one of the game’s best players. He moved to west to San Francisco with the team in 1958 and was a fan favorite until he joined the New York Mets in the 1972 season.

Over his illustrious 22-year career, the ‘Say Hey’ kid ripped 660 home runs and won a record-tying 12 Gold Glove awards beginning in 1957, when the award was introduced.

Off the field, he transcended the sport, becoming a living, breathing symbol of San Francisco. So on Wednesday, Mays was forced not to share the celebration with the team and fans at Oracle Park as was his tradition, but instead had to remain indoors and be showered with love via social media.

Current Giants star Brandon Crawford was joined by his young son in wishing Mays well.

As did the Giants new manager Gabe Kapler.

Even his godson, former Giant great Barry Bonds, sent along his greeting.

Hunter Pence, who rejoined the Giants this season after having a comeback season last year with the Texas Rangers, joined the party posting on Twitter:

“Big Willie, the ‘Say Hey Kid.’ Happy 89th birthday to you and thanks for all you have done for the sport and our great community and the Giants nation.”

The voice of the Giants at Oracle Park Renel Brooks-Moon tweeted that she was missing leading a chorus of Happy Birthday for Mays at the ballpark.

“Happy 89th birthday #Willie Mays…I miss leading the ballpark singalong 4 u this year. God bless u, we thk u and we luv u! #goat”

And then there were the fans