MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — An art gallery in San Mateo County is defying the shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopening its doors to customers.

Art Ventures Gallery reopened over the weekend and is expected to open again Wednesday, with limited hours.

Owner Katharina Powers has made some adjustments to how she runs her business, by requiring everyone entering to wear masks. Powers has also created a one-way walking system both into and out of the store.

The owner said she has received both positive and negative responses. Meanwhile, Powers is urging other Bay Area galleries to do the same.

“The mission is accomplished because i want to show good art and i want people to have a discussion about art, about fine art,” Powers said. “And I think that’s good. I think it gets people into the mind about talking about something different.”

Menlo Park Police told KPIX 5 that Powers received a verbal warning. Police said if they have to warn her two more times they will file a police report, then arrest her if the gallery remains open.

Officers have not had to arrest anyone since the shelter-in-place order was issued.