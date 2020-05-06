OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm wildland fire in the vicinity of Knowland Park Open Space in East Oakland was extinguished Wednesday afternoon, according to a fire spokesman.
Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said the fire was reported in the 8800 block of Fontaine Street, near Golf Links Road, just west of Interstate Highway 580, at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday and spread to about two acres.
20 minutes after firefighters arrived, they requested resources from Calfire. But crews cancelled the call for help after they were able to stop the forward progress of the fire.
Hunt said the blaze reached the fence of Howard Elementary School at 8755 Fontaine St. but was contained by about 4:15 p.m. before it could threaten the school or any other structures in the area.
No injuries were reported, he said.
