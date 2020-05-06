SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 62-year-old San Francisco man was being held on homicide charges Wednesday after the victim of his alleged assault died of his injuries, authorities said.

San Francisco police said Wayne Waddell was arrested last Friday and was being held in county jail on homicide and crime against an elder charges.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street to a report of a battery on the morning of March 29th. They met with a 67-year-old man who told them that he had just been assaulted by an unknown male. The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 30, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The medical examiner determined that the victim’s death was the result of the assault and deemed the incident a homicide. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The ensuing investigation led homicide detectives to Waddell, who was taken into custody on May 1st.

While an arrest has been made the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.