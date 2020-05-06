SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A vehicle fatally struck a woman who was trying to run across Highway 101 in Santa Clara early Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
CHP spokesman Officer Ross Lee said a 911 call initially came in at 4:12 a.m., reporting a collision minutes earlier involving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a female pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 just south of San Tomas Expressway.
The woman, believed to be in her mid 30s, was walking on the right hand shoulder and then began to cross highway lanes and the male driver of the Silverado was unable to avoid striking her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:38 a.m. The name of the woman who died has not been released. The Silverado driver was uninjured.
The fatal collision prompted the closure of lanes of the highway until about 6:05 a.m., according to Lee. Cause of the collision was still under investigation.
