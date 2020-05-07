SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — While other professional sports leagues are in a holding pattern, the NFL continues to move ahead with plans for a full season. The league released the 2020 schedule Thursday afternoon.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 at Levi’s Stadium, followed by back-to-back games in New York against the Jets and Giants.

San Francisco will play five prime time games, including a Thursday night matchup in Week 9 against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The 49ers defeated Green Bay 37-20 in the NFC Championship game last season.

Notable road games include a trip to New England in Week 7. It will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first game against the Patriots since they traded him to the 49ers in 2017. San Francisco also returns to New Orleans in Week 10. The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 at the Superdome last season in one of the most exciting games of the year.

The 49ers finish the regular season against the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The two division rivals closed out the regular season in thrilling fashion last year. Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a game-saving tackle to secure the win and gave San Francisco the number one seed in the playoffs.

As for the preseason, it remains to be seen if all four games will actually be played due to Covid-19 concerns. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Raiders at Levi’s Stadium in their 2nd exhibition game. The two teams have not played in recent preseasons due to security issues from an increase in fan violence.