RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Eight alleged members of a violent street gang, wanted in associated with a litany of crimes in Richmond and elsewhere in Contra Costa County, have been arrested after a complex, multi-agency investigation that began in February, federal and local authorities announced Thursday.

In a joint news conference Thursday morning, the Richmond Police Department, FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced that arrest warrants had been executed on nine alleged member of the Jet Life street gang — seven for adults and two for juveniles, ranging from age 16 to 20.

Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said eight of the alleged gang members were in custody. An adult suspect remained at large.

“We are looking at some other individuals for possible charges,” he added.

Pomeroy described the group as a youthful offshoot of the notorious the North Richmond Project Trojans gang.

“During this difficult time dealing with a health pandemic, the last thing we wanted to deal with is a gang terrorizing our community,” Richmond Police Chief Bisa French said. “However, the Jet Life street gang continued to reek havoc on our community here in Richmond and in the greater Bay Area.”

French said the gang came to the attention of local law enforcement officers as a result of a series of shootings in late 2019. She said the attempted murders took place in areas of Richmond where members of other gangs lived.

Investigators believe the gang has been responsible for a wide variety of violent crimes across Contra Costa County including attempted murders, carjackings, robberies, home invasions and shootings.

French said Contra Costa County forensic experts had linked the guns and shell casing to a several of the violent crimes.

Search warrants were issued and executed at a number of locations over the last week. Pomeroy said 2 Glock handguns and a AR-15 rifle along with dozens of rounds of ammunition had been seized.

FBI agents also assisted in the investigation and arrests.