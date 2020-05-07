SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Anxiously awaiting any return to some form of normalcy, Californians were on the edge of their seats early Thursday as the hours counted down to much awaited rollout by Gov. Gavin Newsom of his Phase 2 reopening plans.

Newsom was expected allow businesses such as clothing stores, florists, bookstores and sporting goods shops to open their doors for the first time in nearly two months, with some restrictions.

But Californians may have to wait a little longer for a haircut. He won’t include close-contact businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and hair salons.

The guidelines are part of Newsom’s four-step plan to reopen the state. Thursday will be phase two. The next phase, which could reopen salons, gyms, movie theaters and in-person church services, could be months away. Phase four would end all restrictions and allow for large gatherings at concerts and sporting events.

Newsom also may allow some local governments variances, causing different openings from county to county, city to city.

In San Francisco, for example, Mayor London Breed has hinted implementing Phase 2 reopenings may be a slow process.

“The numbers are still going up, the number of deaths are still going up, and we have not lowered the curve,” Breed said at her Wednesday briefing, indicating San Francisco has not seen a significant enough downturn in COVID-19 benchmarks for the health order to relax very much.

At a meeting of the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, Public Health Officer Sara Cody told officials that the county needs to significantly ramp up testing and contact tracing before rolling back the stay-at-home order.

“We are evaluating of course in our own community what we can and can’t do to ensure that we protect our own residents, and we’re also of course looking to learn more about the proposal and the changes in the state order,” Cody said.

Santa Clara has the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area’s hardest hit region. Since the outbreak began, Santa Clara has had 2,268 confirmed cases with 126 deaths, five of those reported on Wednesday.

In Solano County, meanwhile, health officials have been given the green light to local restaurants to reopen with restrictions next week.

Three Northern California counties with few confirmed COVID-19 cases have already allowed a variety of businesses to reopen.

Tiny Modoc County permitted its only movie theater to open its doors. Yuba and Sutter counties allowed in-store shopping and the restarting of gyms and fitness studios, salons, spas and tattoo parlors, libraries and playgrounds.

But state officials have taken actions to reel the renegade counties back in line.

This week, state regulators contacted a handful of businesses in Yuba and Sutter counties, warning them to comply with the statewide order, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee reported.

Agents of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control asked the locations to voluntarily close in-house dining “until it is safe to reopen, in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” ABC spokesman John Carr told the Bee.

On Wednesday, Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu issued a public warning to businesses to make sure their employees and customers were practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings, as required by the local orders.

“It has become clear a number of businesses are not enacting required protocols to ensure the safety of the community,” Luu wrote.

“I understand that some of your customers may strongly object to a facial covering requirement, but the long-term safety of our community is at stake,” Luu added. “We do not want to take any steps back in our phasing-in efforts.”

In Los Angeles, county officials have already outlined a plan allowing some reopenings beginning Friday, provided safety precautions are in place.

Golfers can hit the links again, and trails will be open with county employees on hand to remind hikers of social distancing rules, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said.

Some Los Angeles County retailers can reopen with curbside pickup only — including florists and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music. The county, the state’s largest with 10 million residents, has accounted for more than half California’s more than 2,500 virus deaths.

