SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Santa Clara County officials say they were not happy with Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement because coronavirus infections in many parts of California are still on the rise.

“It’s pretty disappointing because at this point, statewide, there’s really no evidence of flattening of the curve,” said County Executive Jeff Smith.

He said Santa Clara’s stricter shelter in place orders will not be modified to allow these new reopenings.

Smith, who’s also a medical doctor, called the governor’s policy decentralized, confusing and potentially dangerous.

”We already knew we were going to have a second spike. This action just means the spike will come earlier and higher.”

But some small business owners say it’s time to reopen. John Pratt’s San Jose photography business has been all but shuttered for the past 7 weeks.

”I think it’s a step in the right direction to slowly reopen,” Pratt said.

Pratt’s business can’t work on a curbside basis, so he was hoping restrictions would be lifted even more.

”I don’t understand why some businesses can be open and others can’t. As long as we practicing cleanliness, social distancing and having fewer customers like they do in the grocery stores, like Target or Costco, I think other retail shops should be able to do the same,” he said.

After waiting in a long line to get into a Target to buy groceries, one shopper said she agrees with keeping only essential stores open.

“I think it’s good Santa Clara County is keeping retail stores closed. We don’t need for the virus to be spreading,” said Priscilla, who did not want to give her last name.

She said anything but food shopping is non essential, or can be done online.