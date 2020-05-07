



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials in San Francisco on Thursday offered their own plans for the initial reopening of some businesses that will not commence for another ten days in the wake of the state announcing new guidelines for Phase 2 reopenings.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom and and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly on Thursday presented the guidelines of the government’s second-phase plan for reopening businesses on May 8, Mayor London N. Breed and the Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced the city’s plans to allow those businesses to resume operating with modifications would not begin until Monday, May 18.

That planned date was conditional on San Francisco continuing to make progress on reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the city. On May 18, retailers such as bookstores, florists and music stores will be the first stores in San Francisco allowed to resume operations with storefront pickup.

San Francisco officials will provide additional details on the phased reopening of those retail business next week. Breed and Dr. Colfax noted that key requirements of the current health order would remain in place, including the requirement to stay at home except for essential needs and certain permitted activities, including outdoor businesses and activities.

Additionally, San Francisco resident must continue to follow social distance requirements and wear face coverings when waiting in line for pickup or inside of businesses.

“We have been hard at work to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely and responsibly,” said Mayor Breed. “Giving businesses the option to reopen and provide storefront pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city — allowing some people to get back to work, while still protecting public health. The last thing we want is to see a spike in the number of cases or hospitalizations, so we’re going to be keeping close track of our key COVID-19 indicators and will be ready to make any adjustment needed to keep our community healthy.”

“San Franciscans have done a tremendous job to flatten the curve and protect community health,” said Dr. Colfax. “We will continue to study the indicators that tell us how the coronavirus is affecting our communities and amend the health orders as warranted in the best interest of community health. We share the urgency to reopen and restore our economies and our normal activities, and the equal importance of doing so in a way that is safe, responsible and does not erode the progress we have made together.”

The first round of businesses that will be allowed to operate with storefront pickup as soon as May 18 include:

Bookstores

Florists

Music and record stores

Hobby, toy, and game stores

Home furnishings and home goods

Cosmetics and beauty supply

Arts supplies stores

Musical instrument and supplies stores

Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores

The San Francisco Department of Public Health will be developing guidelines for businesses that are consistent with the statewide guidelines.

Health officers in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that the regional COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place guidelines will remain in place through at least May 31

despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced changes to the state’s order.

The joint announcement by health officers stated that Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at non-essential, non-outdoor businesses.

“We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don’t go to waste,” the seven jurisdictions said in a joint statement. “It is critical to maintain our gains.”