OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fatal multi-vehicle collision on westbound I-580 in Oakland left two children dead and a woman and a third child seriously injured late Thursday morning, closing lanes of the freeway for hours, according to authorities.

According to Oakland CHP, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-580 westbound just east of Lakeshore Avenue. A white Honda Accord lost control and collided with the rear of a white Ford F-250 parked in the center divide. The Ford F-250 was a rental vehicle being used by Cal Trans. Both Cal Trans employees were outside of the vehicle conducting maintenance at the time of the collision.

The Honda was then struck by a white Toyota Sienna minivan. Two children riding in the Honda Accord sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The third child in the Honda Accord sustained moderate injuries, while the female driver of the Honda sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the collision, only one lane was allowing traffic through on westbound I-580 for hours, CHP said.

CHP later confirmed that all westbound lanes reopened at about 5 p.m.

Authorities currently do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Anyone with any information regarding this accident should contact the Oakland Area CHP Office at 510-457-2875