SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A butane tank exploded at an illegal marijuana honey oil operation inside a San Leandro warehouse Thursday, triggering a fire that damaged the building and sending two people to the hospital with injuries.

San Leandro police said four people were being detained — two taken into custody outside the warehouse and the two transported to the hospital. One of those injured suffered a broken arm.

Crews on scene for an explosion at a commercial building in San Leandro on the 1700 block of Timothy. Cause is under investigation. No injuries. Full update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/hdmOjdIXN5 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 7, 2020

San Leandro police Lt. Ted Henderson said “processing honey oil was illegal. “He did not know if the operators had a license for a legal marijuana distribution operation.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion in a warehouse located on Timothy Dr. near Williams St. at around 5 a.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters discovered the illegal grow operation. Authorities said they believed about 20 pounds of marijuana was being converted into hash oil.

Force of the blast ripped through the building’s roof and sent debris flying up to 300 feet away.

“They are lucky to be alive,” Henderson said.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation and into whether or not it was a legal operation. No other details have been released.