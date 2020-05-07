SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Several fires erupted in San Rafael’s Canal neighborhood early Thursday, the largest was a one-alarm blaze near the San Rafael Yacht Harbor.

San Rafael firefighters said they received 911 calls reporting the structure fire near the yacht harbor at 5:45 a.m. at 95 Medway Rd.

A fire dispatcher said additional apparatus have seen sent to scene.

San Rafael police announced on Nixle around 6 a.m. that fire crews were also working additional fires nearby on Bellam Boulevard, Hoag Street, Canal Street and Larkspur Street.

Authorities said the fires were suspicious and a search was underway for a suspect.

Police they have identified the suspect thanks to a some surveillance camera video, but not not release any other details.

The fires forced the closure of several streets in the area.