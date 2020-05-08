ANTIOCH (KPIX) – Last year, 17-year old Willie Logan IV almost died from a major car accident, but the 2020 Antioch High School graduate has turned the tragedy in to motivation to succeed in life.

Logan initially did not think he would graduate, let alone graduate on time in June. He credits his village (family, friends, and school) for overcoming his devastating injuries.

“I was actually accepted into nine colleges and with two scholarships,” said Logan.

To understand why that is significant, let’s go back to January 11, 2019. The van that carried Logan and five other teens slammed into a tree, killing two girls. Logan broke multiple bones throughout his body. The force of the impact tore off his left leg.

“It took me a long time to get over (losing) my leg,” said Logan as he showed his prosthetic leg.

His brain was so badly damaged he could not speak. To this day, his speech is still a work in progress and short-term memory remains a big problem.

“I used to not know what 2 plus 2 was,” said Logan.

“Logan had to be retaught everything. He needed to learn how to care for himself again, to use the restroom, to walk,” said his mother, Michelle Logan.

But the three-sport athlete refused to surrender. Instead, he put even more efforts in to not only his rehab, but to his classes.

Logan’s Antioch High School coaches, counselors, and teachers also spent extra time with him to make sure he had all the support he needed. Mom Michelle and dad, Willie Logan III, said the younger Logan’s faith also helped him maintain his smile.

“To see where he was and where he is now, it’s just hard not to be, you know, completely overwhelmed with excitement and thankfulness,” said Michelle.

Logan played baseball, football, and ran track before the car accident. He’s not ready to give up on sports, specially baseball.

“(Baseball is) much more than a love, it’s more like a passion. I have so much space to perform, to show out. So I just feel like a superhero when I’m on the field,” said Logan.

Some would say he’s already a superhero, from being in a coma 16 months ago to now receiving nine college acceptance letters. After consulting with his family, he decided to stay close to home to continue his rehab. He will attend his local community college.

“I can’t wait to flip the tassel around. That tassel was worth the hassle,” said Logan, with a big smile.

Logan cannot run, yet. He said he’ll continue to strengthen his mind and body. He hopes to one day try out for the baseball team at his college.