



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Gilroy Community Rallies Around Family-Owned Donut Shop, Raise Nearly $80K

GILROY — The owners of a donut shop in Gilroy are feeling the love from their community, after a fundraiser to support the family business raises tens of thousands of dollars. Gilroy Donut House on First Street has seen an explosion in business, after a customer noticed the father working while undergoing dialysis. Meanwhile, the mother was working while recovering from a stroke. Both parents are carrying on while their daughter is terminally ill. Jeffrey Hok, their son, said they’re suddenly selling out of donuts as fast as they can make them. Read More

South Bay Teen Creates Website To Send Letters Of Thanks To Nurses Nationwide

SANTA CLARA — A South Bay teen has created a website to honor and thanks the nurses and other health care staffers working tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Genine Borrelli is an intensive care COVID-19 nurse at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She is one of 3.1 million nurses in the United States taking care of people every day during the coronavirus emergency. “Kinda hard being a nurse. You’re not always getting, you know, praises for what you do. So it’s kind of a new day and age, I think,” said Borrelli. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus Beginning

Newsom Says California Nail Salon Source Of 1st Community Spread Case

SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom nonchalantly dropped a major revelation during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing: California’s first case of community spread started at a nail salon. “This whole thing started in the state of California, the first case of community spread, in a nail salon,” said Newsom. “I just wanted to remind you, remind everybody, of that. I’m very worried about that.”Newsom revealed the information after being asked why hair and nail salons won’t be allowed to open during the Stage 2 reopenings set to begin on Friday, such businesses would have to wait until Stage 3 of California’s reopening process. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

Some Napa Business Owners Say They Aren’t Ready To Reopen

NAPA — Napa County officials announced Thursday they will be moving into Phase 2, following the governor’s recommendations for reopening business shuttered for weeks by the stay-at-home order but not every store owner has decided to reopen. Starting Friday, certain types of businesses will be allowed to operate in Napa County but only if they do “curbside retail.” Among the businesses allowed to reopen: clothing stores, book stores, toy stores, furnishing stores, sporting goods, and florists. Napa County officials also added that starting Saturday, face coverings will be mandatory inside businesses and also in workplaces where 6 feet social distancing can’t be maintained. Read More

Yuba City Retail Businesses Continue To Defy State Guidelines

YUBA CIT– A couple of Northern California regions started encouraging businesses to reopen earlier this week after health officials presiding over the Sutter and Yuba counties area set their own guidelines that gave more businesses greater flexibility. Yuba City (which, surprisingly, is actually in Sutter County) could be called the capital of this small insurrection against California’s virus strategy. But as some business owners have found, it is not complete freedom from Sacramento. “I’m treating our governor as King Newsom now,” said Henry Stueve. “And he sent the redcoats to my front door.” Read More

California Issues Guidelines For Reopening Businesses; Bay Area Counties Keep Stricter Rules

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly presented the guidelines of the government’s second-phase plan for reopening businesses Thursday, providing more details for business owners on what would be required to get back to business beginning as soon as Friday. In six Bay Area counties and in the City of Berkeley, however, current shelter-in-place guidelines were to remain in place through at least May 31 despite the changes to the state’s order. While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pickup and delivery, health officers from Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at non-essential, non-outdoor businesses. Read More

Hard-Hit Santa Clara County Going Slow On Reopening

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County officials say they were not happy with Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement because coronavirus infections in many parts of California are still on the rise. “It’s pretty disappointing because at this point, statewide, there’s really no evidence of flattening of the curve,” said County Executive Jeff Smith. He said Santa Clara’s stricter shelter in place orders will not be modified to allow these new reopenings. Smith, who’s also a medical doctor, called the governor’s policy decentralized, confusing and potentially dangerous. Read More

San Francisco Officials Push ‘Phase 2’ Business Reopenings To May 18

SAN FRANCISCO — City officials in San Francisco on Thursday offered their own plans for the initial reopening of some businesses that will not commence for another ten days in the wake of the state announcing new guidelines for Phase 2 reopenings. While Gov. Gavin Newsom and and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly on Thursday presented the guidelines of the government’s second-phase plan for reopening businesses on May 8, Mayor London N. Breed and the Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced the city’s plans to allow those businesses to resume operating with modifications would not begin until Monday, May 18. Read More

University Study Says SF Commute Traffic Could Be Nation’s Hardest-Hit When Lockdown Eases

SAN FRANCISCO — A Vanderbilt University study is sounding the alarm on Bay Area traffic once the shelter-in-place order is lifted and shows the morning commute could potentially increase by up to 42 minutes for drivers. Researchers believe that, in our new social-distancing world, some people will avoid public transit like BART and Muni. Instead, they’ll drive to work which would mean many more cars and heavier traffic. “I’ll definitely try to avoid public transit, just because it’s very hard to stay away from people in such a confined space like that,” said Dylan Brooks, who commutes from Vacaville. Read More

Coronavirus Triggering Changes To Way We Dine In California Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — Just like 9/11 changed forever the experience air travelers have when catching a flight at their local airport, the coronavirus outbreak will have a lasting impact on how diners enjoy a meal at their favorite San Francisco Bay Area restaurant. According to a plan obtained by the Associated Press, the California Restaurant Association will be delivering to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday its proposed changes to the dining experience as California moves toward reopening after weeks of living under a strict stay-at-home order. The restaurant industry in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere has been devastated by the shutdown. Restaurants, big and small, have been shuttered. Thousands of employees have been furloughed and many dining spots will not be reopening. Read More

Coronavirus Business Impact

Small Berkeley Butcher Shop Thrives Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BERKELEY — COVID-19 has forced many large meat-packing plants across the country to shut down after coronavirus outbreaks among workers, leading to fewer products at grocery stores. Some large retailers even implementing a limit on how many meat products you can buy. But at the Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, the owners says it been like Christmas for the last month. The shop has been so busy, they had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand. Even before the store opened, a socially distanced line extended out to the sidewalk. Read More

Small Lenders Coming Through For Paycheck Protection Program Applicants

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Small Business Administration’ Paycheck Protection Program has come under a lot of fire for benefitting the big guys over small businesses. The good news is the tide appears to be turning. Small business owner Sammy Go is an example. He is passionate about his flowers and his arrangements are famous across the country, featured in Sunset, Harper’s and Martha Stewart Living magazines. But when the pandemic hit, business tanked. “I mainly do weddings and events, all of which have been postponed, if not canceled for the foreseeable future, obviously,” said Go. Read More

138 Employees At Central Valley Meat Plant Test Positive

HANFORD, Kings County — At least 138 employees at a meat-packing plant in central California have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford first reported “several” of their employees tested positive for the virus more than a week ago, the Fresno Bee reported Wednesday. Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon told the newspaper the meat packing plant now accounts for nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus cases in the rural county, which has a total of 211 reported cases. The company employs about 900 workers at two plants in Hanford and Vernon and continues to operate. Read More

Pleasanton Grocery Store Owner Charged With Price Gouging During State Of Emergency

PLEASANTON — A Pleasanton grocery store and its owner have been charged with price gouging during the state of emergency, in some cases raising prices for items more than 300 percent, according to state and local authorities. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Thursday their offices jointly filed a complaint charging Apna Bazar, a large grocery store on Pimlico Drive near Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton, along with its owner Rajvinder Singh. The nine misdemeanors counts are the first-ever prosecution of price gounging in Alameda County. Read More

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy As Coronavirus Accelerates Retail Apocalypse

SAN FRANCISCO — Neiman Marcus has become the first American department store to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas-based luxury retailer filed for Chapter 11 restructuring in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday. It plans to cede control to creditors in exchange for eliminating $4 billion of debt. CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says the company was not liquidating and would come out of bankruptcy “a stronger company with the ability to better serve you and continue our transformation over the long term.” Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic Plunges California Into $54 Billion Budget Deficit

SACRAMENTO — California will have a budget shortfall of $54.3 billion because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday, a stunning reversal for a state that had a $21 billion surplus a year ago. The state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since mid-March, forcing nonessential businesses to close and prompting more than 4 million Californians to file for unemployment benefits. After recording record low unemployment of 3.9% at the start of the year, the Newsom administration now predicts a jobless rate of 18% for the nation’s most populous state — 46% higher than the height of the Great Recession a decade ago. Read More

Zoom Buys Keybase To Shore Up Security Amid ‘Zoombombing’

SAN JOSE — Zoom Video Communications is buying security firm Keybase in an effort to shore up security for its video meetings. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Zoom has been working to improve the security of its video meetings after some lapses in privacy and security as Zoom meetings grew more popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Keybase is Zoom’s first acquisition. The company will help Zoom implement end-to-end encryption, a type of security which means Zoom has no access to the contents of encrypted data. Zoom says it will publish details of the encryption design on May 22 for feedback. Read More

Coronavirus And Nursing Homes

Victims Families Await Newsom Decision On Nursing Liable In COVID-19 Deaths

NOVATO — Family members who lost their loved ones in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic are anxiously waiting news from the State Capitol. Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking at possibly giving healthcare providers broad immunity during this pandemic. There is already a law that gives civil protection to healthcare providers during a declared emergency but that only includes hospitals and physicians. This latest push would expand immunity to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. “It’s like a nightmare, just when we think it’s over another chapter comes up,” said Jaime Patino, who is an Union City councilman and grandson of a Gateway Care and Rehab Center resident. Read More

Coronavirus And Shelter In Place

Bay Area Shelter-In-Place Guidelines Still In Effect Despite State Changes

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officers in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that the regional COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place guidelines will remain in place through at least May 31 despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced changes to the state’s order. While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pickup and delivery, health officers from Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at non-essential, non-outdoor businesses. Read More

Santa Rosa Setting Up Tent Homeless Encampment In Community Center Lot

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa officials will be setting up as many as 70 tents to safely house the homeless during the current COVID-19 outbreak in a parking lot at the Finley Community Center in the western part of the city. The 24,600-square-foot city-owned parking lot at 2060 W. College Ave. will be for temporary use and was expected to operate through the duration of the county’s shelter-in-place order. The tents will be spaced 12 feet apart for social distancing. Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic Making Plight Of San Francisco Homeless Even More Intractable

SAN FRANCISCO — There are no tourists anymore on San Francisco’s famously twisty and steep Lombard Street. The city’s landmark hotels and posh shops are closed up tight. But one staple of San Francisco has become even more pronounced as the coronavirus pandemic chased everyone inside. Homeless people, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus, are still sleeping on sidewalks and flap-to-flap in tents cluttered around downtown and other popular neighborhoods. Their plight underscores the political infighting that has divided San Francisco leaders for years in tackling homelessness and housing, often with the same result — gridlock. Read More

Coronavirus Testing

Napa And Contra Costa Offer COVID-19 Testing For All Adults, Regardless Of Symptoms

NAPA — Health officials in Napa and Contra Costa counties have begun offering coronavirus testing to all adults that live or work in the county, regardless of symptoms. Naps County Health and Human Services announced the update to the county’s COVID-19 testing process Wednesday. County officials said the testing confirms whether an individual actively has COVID-19 and may be spreading the virus without symptoms. The test is not an anti-body test, which tells whether one has have previously carried the virus. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellations

‘Can’t Risk The Public’s Safety’; Martinez Officials Vote To Cancel July Fourth Celebrations

MARTINEZ — With little hope of public gatherings being allowed by July, the Martinez City Council has voted to cancel the community’s popular Fourth of July fireworks show and annual Independence Day parade. By a 5-0 vote Wednesday night, council members gave City Manager Eric Figueroa permission to cancel the events. Deputy City Manager Michael Chandler said a cancellation is all but certain, and that it would take some surprising and drastic changes like county health officers’ relaxing of social distancing rules, to allow the events to proceed. Read More

Organizers Cancel Alameda County Fair Due To COVID-19

PLEASANTON — Organizers of the Alameda County Fair announced Thursday that they were officially canceling the popular annual summer event for the first time in its 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The fair held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton every June has been a traditional summer destination for nearly a half million visitors annually. The current coronavirus shelter-at-home order from the Alameda County Public Health Department and the State of California’s ongoing order led officials to cancel the event that was scheduled to run from June 19 – July 12. In the issued press release about the closure, organizers noted that large mass gatherings like the fair would be among the last types of events allowed by the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Marin County Holding Virtual Fair

SAN RAFAEL — With the cancellation of the Marin County Fair in July due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the county’s Department of Cultural Services has launched a Virtual Fair with weekly contests, activities and exhibits on the fair’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Appropriately enough, the topic of this week’s contest that ends 5 p.m. Sunday is decorated facemasks. The winner who will be announced Monday will receive a virtual blue ribbon and a free pair of tickets to the 2021 Marin County fair. Each week’s contest will award a Best of Show made by the exhibitor, Best of Show decorated by an exhibitor, the overall Most Creative Entry and overall Best Fair Theme. Read More