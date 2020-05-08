BODEGA BAY (KPIX) – Westside Regional Park’s boat launch in Bodega Bay reopened Friday after the popular recreation activity had been on hold due to COVID-19 stay at home orders. That was good news for salmon fishermen.

It didn’t take long for frustrated Sonoma County fishermen there to find out the boat ramps are now open. It’s salmon season.

“I heard about that, what, about 8 o’clock last night and decided that I was going fishing, called in sick,” Greg Torini says.

Torini says it’s been a long six weeks.

“It was better than sitting at home, I’ll give you that much. But the fishing was not great,” he said. “Well, fishing was great but the catching sucked.”

Boat after boat came back empty but it just didn’t matter. Everyone KPIX 5 chatted with said they were just glad to be back on the water, including 11-year-old Sawyer. He and his dad started planning this trip last night. Mom says Sawyer was going stir crazy.

“It’s made the six weeks bearable today,” she said.

Sawyer said he was watching TV when, “My dad said we’re going on the water and I said let’s go!”

Sawyer’s been fishing since he was about two.

Social distancing guidelines, except for immediate family members, are still required.

The Sheriffs boat was there too. They were cheerful and polite as they conducted spot equipment checks to ensure everyone is safe, however, not a salmon in sight.