SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — All Californians who are registered to vote will be provided with mail-in ballots for the November election through an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday.

The governor cited health concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how it may not subside in time, as the impetus for the order.

“There’s a lot of concern and anxiety around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way; to make sure your health is protected and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered voters and giving them the opportunity and the choice not to feel like they have to go into a concentrated, dense environment where their health might be at risk,” said Newsom.

Newsom said while voters are being urged to vote by mail, he also acknowledged that there will be many voters who would prefer to vote in person. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is spearheading the effort to put together a plan to have all polling places set up for proper physical distancing with coronavirus safety guidelines in mind, said Newsom.

“California will not force voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote."

-Secretary of State Alex Padilla Every California voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/84TvllE6l3 — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) May 8, 2020

Padilla, who spoke by phone at the governor’s press conference Friday, said the state will be implementing strict social distancing rules for people who decide to vote at a polling place.

Padilla said the executive order for mail-in ballots is the first in the country.

“Today we become the first state in the nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by mailing every registered voter a ballot,” Padilla said. “We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, secure, and safe election this November.”

Padilla also assured people worried that they would not have to pay to mail their ballot, as postage will be pre-paid.

Newsom said counties will have until May 30 to come up with a plan of how to properly prepare for in-person voting.