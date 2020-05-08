



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A free, walk-up COVID-19 testing center opened in Oakland this week, another step to get more people in vulnerable communities tested.

The city of Oakland is partnering with Verily, a research division of Google’s parent company Alphabet, to open sites like Roots Community Health Center free of charge and no insurance needed.

“We really wanted to put this right into the community in a place and site where there are a lot of people who are walking, biking, and riding AC Transit buses,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

In Oakland, there are 603 confirmed cases according to the latest numbers released by the Alameda County Health Department. That’s 138 people infected per 100,000 residents, which is three times the number compared to the city of Dublin.

“We need to get tested if possible so if it’s available we need to do it as soon as possible,” said Diosa Diaz, a social worker who lives and works in Oakland.

A new study led by amfAR, an AIDS research non-profit, reveals counties with higher black populations account for over half of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and nearly 60 percent of deaths.

“People who are disadvantaged people who have probably lost health insurance and don’t have proper medical care are at higher risk,” said Stanford School of Medicine Professor of Epidemiology John Ioannadis.

Wilson Buckley has been working at Highland Hospital in Oakland during the pandemic. He’s a single father trying to home-school his daughter and keep her safe from COVID-19.

“I’m a deep breath away from that risk age group,” said Buckley.

“It’s hurting people, killing people, and it’s really bad,” said seven-year-old D’Nita Buckley.

Actor Sean Penn, whose non-profit relief organization CORE is also involved, visited the Roots Community Health Center recently with the Mayor.

“This is really bringing this health resource where it’s most needed,” said Schaaf.

For Buckley and his daughter, they’ll wait a few days for results. For now, this gives him some relief.

“I want to err on the side of caution instead of waiting. Said let’s go get a test,” said Buckley.

Schaaf says about 250 tests are available each day, and she wants to see that number reach three times that amount. There are plans for another testing site opening up in the near future, but funding is an issue

The site in East Oakland is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am-4pm. For more detailed information on testing sites, visit projectbaseline.com/COVID19