NAPA (KPIX 5) — Businesses in Napa County got the green light to begin partial reopenings Friday. It couldn’t have come at a better time for one Napa shop.

When the lockdown started, Garaventa’s Florist in Napa sent many of their employees home. A week ago, owner Gary Garaventa started bringing some of them back in anticipation of reopening.

On Friday, the popular flower shop was going like gangbusters. Anyone who hasn’t gotten their Mother’s Day order in yet for the weekend is probably out of luck.

At 8 a.m. Friday, delivery trucks were already loaded up and making their runs. By the end of the day, the trucks will have made more than 200 stops.

Inside, 15 workers were brought back this week. They were wearing masks and workstations have been spread out to maintain social and physical distancing.

Garaventa’s had to pause online orders. They’re even offering some customers a chance to have their Mother’s Day flowers delivered on Monday or Tuesday.

Worker Liz Merrick was furloughed and luckily has been getting unemployment benefits.

“Staying at home for a month; over a month? It was really nice to come back,” said Merrick.This is our family. I mean, we’ve all worked together for a long time.”

Under California’s Phase 2 guidelines, Napa County is allowing certain retail businesses to do curbside delivery.

In addition to flower shops, book, jewelry, toy, clothing, shoe stores, home furnishings, sporting goods, antique shops and music stores also reopened.

Owner Garaventa said he and the shop have endured multiple recessions, booms, busts and bubbles over the past 55 years.

“So we’re doing the best we can, with what we have. And we’re happy to do it. Whatever it takes to do, we do it,” said Garventa.