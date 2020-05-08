



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A couple admiring the Pacific sunset became trapped in a cave by the rising tide along the San Mateo County coastline late Thursday night and were pulled to safety by a rescue swimmer, authorities said.

The drama began at sunset on Thursday near the Ritz Carlton on the coastline in Half Moon Bay. Even though their cell signal was weak, the couple was able to call 911 as the rising ocean forced them into a cave.

Just after 9:15 p.m., firefighters with Coastside Fire Protection District arrived and set up a rope system from the top of the bluff to back up the rescue swimmer from California State Parks.

The CHP brought in a helicopter and the Pillar Point Harbor Master arrived with a rescue vessel. They both provided backup, light, and safety for the rescue swimmer.

The swimmer was able to reach the two people, and rescued them one by one using a paddleboard, bringing them to the beach so they could be medically evaluated by firefighter/paramedics. The condition of the couple was not released.

“This is a great reminder that the ocean is powerful, and people should be aware of the changing tides,” Cal Fire officials said in a release.