SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A man and a teenager were arrested early Friday morning following an attempted burglary at a San Carlos gun shop, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Imbert and Smithers Inc. gun store on the 1100 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos at around 3:45 a.m.
Responding deputies found broken glass in front of the store and determined that no one had entered because the security bars behind the glass remained intact.
The sheriff’s office said during a search of the area, deputies found two people hiding on a nearby building’s roof. They were identified as 27-year-old Menlo Park resident Blake Archibald and a 17-year-old San Jose resident whose name was not released.
A review of the gun shop’s surveillance camera video showed both Archibald and the juvenile suspect had broken the front glass door but did not get past the security bars, the sheriff’s office said.
Archibald and the juvenile were arrested on charges of commercial burglary and conspiracy. The juvenile was transported and booked into San Mateo County Youth Services Center, and Archibald was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
People with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 547-2700.
