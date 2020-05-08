



MENLO PARK (CBS SF / CNN) — As states across the country begin to reopen, a growing number of big tech companies are telling employees they can continue to work from home until the fall or even through the end of the year.

Facebook confirmed to CNN Business on Friday that any employee who can do their work from home may continue to do so until year end. The social network based in Menlo Park will not reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest.

Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that most employees would be working from home through at least the end of May.

The move, which was first reported by CNBC, marks a significant extension from its previous plan, which allowed for remote working through at least May. (Facebook previously canceled all in-person events with 50 or more people through June of next year.)

Most Google employees will likely continue to work remotely through the rest of this year, CEO Sundar Pichai said at a company-wide meeting on Thursday, according to tech news site The Information. A spokesperson of the Mountain View-based tech giant confirmed the accuracy of the report. Previously, Google said employees would be working from home until at least June 1.

Online real estate company Zillow also said employees can work from home until the end of the year. “My personal opinions about WFH [work from home] have been turned upside down over the past 2 months. I expect this will have a lasting influence on the future of work … and home,” tweeted Zillow CEO and cofounder Rich Barton.

Today we let our team know they have flexibility to work from home (or anywhere) through the end of 2020. My personal opinions about WFH have been turned upside down over the past 2 months. I expect this will have a lasting influence on the future of work … and home. Stay safe. — Rich Barton (@Rich_Barton) April 25, 2020

The long-term telecommuting option stands out in an industry known for spending heavily on corporate campuses filled with free food, office slides and other perks. But tech companies including Facebook and Google were also among the first in the US to tell employees to work from home as the coronavirus spread on the West Coast.

While the exact timetables for remote work may vary, each of these tech companies are telling employees the option will remain on the table for months to come.

Amazon said employees who can work “effectively” from home can do so until at least October 2.

“We are working hard and investing significant funds to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and the availability of face coverings and hand sanitizer,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNN Business.

Microsoft is also reportedly allowing employees to be remote until October. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.