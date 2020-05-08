SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the South Bay were able to contain a seven-acre vegetation fire burning in South San Jose on Almaden Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. on the 20800 block of Almaden Road near McKean Road, not far from Almaden Quicksilver County Park, fire officials said. There were homes threatened and reportedly one structure was involved in the fire.
Firefighters from the Santa Clara County unit of CalFire responded to the scene and found the brush fire growing at a slow rate of speed.
#McKeanFire [Update] Fire remains at 7 acres. Forward progress has been stopped. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/Dsj4VNzhlG
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 8, 2020
As of about 2 p.m., the fire had burned seven acres and crews were able to stop the fire’s forward progress. Calfire air support was also called in.
By 3 p.m. no smoke was visible in the area. Fire crews remained on the scene Friday afternoon.
