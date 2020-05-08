LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Roberto Riviera, who gardener who was slain while working in a Los Altos backyard.

The reward is being offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based nonprofit, in partnership with the Los Altos Police Department.

Riviera was shot sometime before 10:55 a.m. when police were called about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle. He as shot while working in the fenced-in backyard of the home and he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

The suspect may have left the area on a motorcycle, according to police. No other details were released.

Margaret Petros, executive director of Mothers Against Murder said Thursday night after the reward was offered, “We really hope the

criminal/criminals are arrested quickly.”

Petros said the neighborhood was normally very safe and it was shocking that something like this happened.

The death marked the first recorded homicide in the city since 1994.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Los Altos police Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at 650-947-2770, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 650-947-2774.