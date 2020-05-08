SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Health Officer on Thursday amended the county’s shelter-in-place health order to allow some retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.
The change in the order went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. Some businesses included in the amended order are bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores and music stores, county officials said.
Manufacturers that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores may also resume operations.
Shopping malls will remain closed.
The amending of the county’s shelter-in-place order came in response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of the state’s move into the initial phase of Stage Two of his Pandemic Resilience Roadmap and due to the success of the shelter-in-place order in Sonoma County in battling transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said.
Neighboring Napa and Solano counties are also allowing some businesses to reopen.
Meanwhile, other Bay Area counties are not quite ready to rush back to business. Santa Clara County is only allowing construction and a few outdoor businesses to resume. In San Francisco, officials announced that it would not enter the next stage of reopening until May 18 for curbside pickup and delivery only.
