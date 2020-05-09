



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Yuba, Sutter and Modoc Counties Warned

Newsom Delivers Stern Warning To Renegade Counties

SACRAMENTO — The most significant reopening of the California economy during the coronavirus pandemic started Friday with tens of thousands of businesses cleared to open with limitations and the governor expressing optimism residents may soon be able to eat in restaurants and shop in stores. Nearly two dozen counties want to move further, which the state will allow under strict criteria on the number of cases, deaths and tests, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Still, his administration sent a stern warning later Friday to three Northern California counties that have moved faster than the state allows, threatening them with losing federal disaster money. Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have opened businesses such as hair and nail salons, shopping malls and dine-in restaurants. Read More</a

Coronavirus And Children

Bay Area Baby Shows Possible Link Between COVID-19 And Rare Condition

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Doctors recently spoke exclusively to KPIX 5 about a recent medical mystery involving a Bay Area baby, her mother and what turned out to be a surprising infant case of COVID-19 that may be linked to a rare disease. Two months ago, as passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland but before the Bay Area issued any stay-at-home orders, the mystery was unfolding in Santa Clara County. Six-month-old baby Zara had high fever. “It was a regular morning,” remembered her mother Mahera. “It was March 10th and we woke up and she was hot.” Read More

Coronavirus And Schools

Newsom Projects $18 Billion Revenue Shortfall For K-12, Community Colleges

SACRAMENTO — Instead of $3 billion more in funding next year, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration are now projecting possibly $18 billion less over two years for K-12 and community colleges. That amount – a historic decline of more than 20 percent in the constitutionally guaranteed minimum level of funding – would have a devastating impact on education, unless Newsom and the Legislature take other actions to reduce the cut or lessen the impact. The California Department of Finance released its revenue and funding forecast on Thursday, a week before Newsom is expected to release his revised state budget. Financial data reveal the shattering and immediate impact of the coronavirus on the state’s economy. Read More

Flouting County Lockdown, Tesla Brings Workers Back to Fremont Factory

FREMONT — One major Bay Area company is doing it’s best to get its workers back on the job. The only problem? The call to return to work is against current county health orders. In an e-mail sent Thursday night, Elon Musk called 30 percent of the Tesla Fremont factory workforce back to the plant to start making cars, saying Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order permitted it. The problem? The governor said that local orders, such as those in Bay Area counties pushing the lockdown easing to May 31, can supersede the state order. “Based upon conditions on the ground … I want to thank the local health directors in the Bay Area for doing what they think is right for their communities,” Newsom said in a news conference Friday. Read More

Coronavirus Reopening

Gov. Newsom Says 70 Percent Of California Economy Can Reopen; Bay Area Counties To Go Slowly

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom asserted Friday that roughly 70 percent of the state’s economy was now able to reopen with modifications as the state moved to the Phase 2 reopening of businesses, but that there would be variances, including in the Bay Area. Small businesses were adapting their practices across the state to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus, following the modification of the California stay-at-home order. However, a number of Bay Area counties still have the previous shelter-in-place order in effect and Newsom acknowledged that the region was taking more tentative steps towards reopening. Read More

Plan For Dining Outside ‘Al Fresco’ Could Save Struggling San Jose Restaurants During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN JOSE — In an effort to give struggling restaurants a much-needed lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed using streets, sidewalks and parking for expanding outdoor dining ‘al fresco.’ “More than a million restaurant employees in California have been laid off or furloughed,” Mayor Liccardo said on a conference with reporters Friday afternoon. The situation in San Jose’s downtown core is especially dire. According to San Jose Downtown Association, of the more than 1,600 businesses in the central business district, only 6 percent are fully open. Another 9 percent have reopened partially and the remaining 85 percent are shuttered and idle. Read More

Long-Awaited Reopening Off To Slow Start In Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA — Bookstores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, antique stores, a wide range of businesses in Sonoma County were eligible to open their doors Friday. It appeared that a lot of business owners were taking a careful approach on the first day of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening of business. “That’s fair,” says Kathy Jeter, owner of Ethical Clothing. “I think a lot of us are still here, in our shops, to answer the phones and emails.” As a clothing store owner, Jeter could have opened her doors Friday, but she did not. And across town, plenty of eligible businesses appear to have made the same decision. Read More

Sonoma Co. Enters Phase 2 Reopening Of Some Retail Businesses

SANTA ROSA — The Sonoma County Health Officer on Thursday amended the county’s shelter-in-place health order to allow some retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. The change in the order went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. Some businesses included in the amended order are bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores and music stores, county officials said. Manufacturers that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores may also resume operations. Shopping malls will remain closed. Read More

DMV Reopening 5 San Francisco Bay Area Field Offices

SAN FRANCISCO — After weeks of forcing Californians to go on-line for service during the current coronavirus shelter in place, the Department Of Motor Vehicles reopened five San Francisco Bay Area locations Friday for in-person appointments. The DMV opened 25 field offices statewide including those located in San Francisco, Oakland Claremont, Concord, Santa Rosa and San Jose. The offices will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday. “The DMV continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals,” the state agency said in a release. Read More

Salmon Not Biting But Fishing Is Good As Sonoma Co. Reopens Boat Launch Under COVID-19 Rules

BODEGA BAY — Westside Regional Park’s boat launch in Bodega Bay reopened Friday after the popular recreation activity had been on hold due to COVID-19 stay at home orders. That was good news for salmon fishermen. It didn’t take long for frustrated Sonoma County fishermen there to find out the boat ramps are now open. It’s salmon season. “I heard about that, what, about 8 o’clock last night and decided that I was going fishing, called in sick,” Greg Torini says. Torini says it’s been a long six weeks. Read More

Phase 2 Reopening Comes Just In Time For Mother’s Day For Napa Florist

NAPA — Businesses in Napa County got the green light to begin partial reopenings Friday. It couldn’t have come at a better time for one Napa shop. When the lockdown started, Garaventa’s Florist in Napa sent many of their employees home. A week ago, owner Gary Garaventa started bringing some of them back in anticipation of reopening. On Friday, the popular flower shop was going like gangbusters. Anyone who hasn’t gotten their Mother’s Day order in yet for the weekend is probably out of luck. Read More

Some Napa Business Owners Say They Aren’t Ready To Reopen

NAPA — Napa County officials announced Thursday they will be moving into Phase 2, following the governor’s recommendations for reopening business shuttered for weeks by the stay-at-home order but not every store owner has decided to reopen. Starting Friday, certain types of businesses will be allowed to operate in Napa County but only if they do “curbside retail.” Among the businesses allowed to reopen: clothing stores, book stores, toy stores, furnishing stores, sporting goods, and florists. Napa County officials also added that starting Saturday, face coverings will be mandatory inside businesses and also in workplaces where 6 feet social distancing can’t be maintained. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

UC Hastings Chancellor Blasts City’s COVID-19 Tenderloin Plan As ‘Entirely Inadequate’

SAN FRANCISCO — The chancellor of UC Hastings College of Law lashed out at San Francisco officials Friday, criticizing the city’s Tenderloin safety plan as doing little more than encouraging sidewalk camping and facilitating already rampant drug dealing. “I’ve read the plan in detail, and it’s entirely inadequate,” said UC Hastings Law Chancellor and Dean David Faigman in a press release issued Friday. “The plan is just more talk. We need action, not talk. We need the tents and the drug dealers removed and the unhoused moved to safe and temporary housing, such as large tents or other shelter, until a permanent solution is accomplished.” Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, focusing on the most impacted 13 blocks, with a goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district. Read More

California To Provide Mail-In Ballots For November Election To All Voters

SACRAMENTO — All Californians who are registered to vote will be provided with mail-in ballots for the November election through an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday. The governor cited health concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how it may not subside in time, as the impetus for the order. “There’s a lot of concern and anxiety around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way; to make sure your health is protected and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered voters and giving them the opportunity and the choice not to feel like they have to go into a concentrated, dense environment where their health might be at risk,” said Newsom. Read More

Oakland Adds 5 More Miles Of Roads To Slow Streets Program

OAKLAND — Oakland city officials on Thursday announced an additional five miles of streets that will receive soft closures to help support physical distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus response. As part of Oakland’s Slow Streets program supporting Alameda County’s shelter-in-place order, several streets will be closed to vehicle through traffic beginning Friday including E 23rd Street, 26th Avenue, 25th Avenue, E 29th Street, Shafter Avenue, 48th Street, Tiffin Road, Potomac Street, Laguna Avenue, Carmel Street, Coolidge Avenue, Morgan Avenue, Maple Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Patterson Avenue, Bayo Street and portions of Sheffield Avenue, Webster Street and Steele Street. On Friday, the streets will receive barriers, cones and signage indicating they are closed to through traffic. Read More

Yosemite Employees Evicted Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — An estimated 90 shuttle bus drivers and Yosemite National Park transportation workers who were laid off after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction. The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week layoffs require them to leave Yosemite by May 21, the Fresno Bee reported Friday. These are the first reported Yosemite evictions solely because of layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic and they come in spite of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions through May 31, the newspaper reported. Read More

Coronavirus And Business

3 Norwegian Cruise Ships With No Passengers To Dock At Port Of Oakland

OAKLAND — Three cruise ships without any passengers will idle at the Port of Oakland starting this weekend while the U.S. embargoes cruise operations, the port said on Friday. The first two ships are scheduled to arrive on Saturday and the third is expected on Sunday.

The Port of Oakland said two Norwegian Cruise Line vessels would tie up at Oakland’s Outer Harbor Terminal, which currently isn’t in use for the port’s contained shipper business. Another Norwegian Cruise Line vessel will dock at the Howard Terminal at the Oakland Estuary. Read More

Bleak Outlook For Workers Suffering California’s Record Unemployment Rate

SAN JOSE — New figures released by the federal government show the national unemployment rate is at 14.7 percent, the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state’s unemployment rate could be even worse. The governor estimated California’s jobless rate to be “north of 20 percent.” “This is the first time in my life that I have experienced applying for benefits,” said Sedah, who preferred using one name and works for a private educational company in San Jose. Read More

Delta Suspends Service To Oakland International Airport Through September

OAKLAND — Delta Air Lines, one of the nation’s largest carriers, announced Friday it would suspend service to Oakland International Airport as air traffic has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said service to Oakland and nine other U.S. airports would be suspended starting Wednesday through at least the end of September. All affected destinations are in metropolitan areas served by multiple airports. “The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together,” said Sandy Gordon, the airline’s senior vice president of domestic airport operations. Read More

Facebook, Google Among Tech Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Through 2020

MENLO PARK — As states across the country begin to reopen, a growing number of big tech companies are telling employees they can continue to work from home until the fall or even through the end of the year. Facebook confirmed to CNN Business on Friday that any employee who can do their work from home may continue to do so until year end. The social network based in Menlo Park will not reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest. Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that most employees would be working from home through at least the end of May. Read More

Coronavirus And Sports

NASCAR Cancels Toyota/Save Mart 350 At Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA — NASCAR and Sonoma Raceway officials announced Thursday they were cancelling the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series event scheduled for mid-June at the Wine Country road circuit because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. NASCAR has announced a return to racing beginning on Sunday, May 17. However, the seven races over 11 days will only be held at Darlington Raceway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The races will be held without fans as a safety measure meant to prevent large gatherings and to maintain social-distancing guidelines. Read More