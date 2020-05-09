



FREMONT (KPIX) — Tesla founder Elon Musk took to social media Saturday, posting that the automaker was headed to court to force the reopening of its Fremont assembly plant and threatening to move the operation out of California.

The battle between Musk and Alameda County officials has been simmering since March when a restrictive stay-at-home order was put into place. After keeping the doors of the plant open for a few days, claiming Tesla was an essential business and allowed to remain open under the mandate, Musk closed the facility when the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department threatened to take action.

On Saturday, Musk fired off a series of tweets, pronouncing the company’s next move.

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately,” the first Twitter post read. “The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!

He followed with — “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. ”

Musk has been an early and frequent critic of the shelter in place order.

“I would call it, ‘forcibly imprisoning people in their homes’ against all their Constitutional rights, in my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country,” Musk tweeted on April 30. “It’s an outrage.”

“Give people back their g—–n freedom,” he added.

In an e-mail sent Thursday night, Musk called 30 percent of the Tesla Fremont factory workforce back to the plant to start making cars, saying Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order permitted it.

The problem? The governor said that local orders, such as those in Bay Area counties pushing the lockdown easing to May 31, can supersede the state order.

“Based upon conditions on the ground … I want to thank the local health directors in the Bay Area for doing what they think is right for their communities,” Newsom said in a news conference Friday.

That was backed up by the Alameda County public health department which issued this statement, saying the electric car maker is out of compliance.

“Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and must not reopen. We welcome Tesla’s proactive work on a reopening plan so that once they they fit the criteria to reopen they can do so in a way that protects their employees and the community at large,” Neetu Balram said in a statement.

Silicon Valley observers aren’t surprised Musk’s company tried to dodge the rules.

“He’s a guy who flaunts (sic) authority. He’s done that his entire career. He’s done it with his own board. This is Mr. Musk playing according to type,” said Russell Hancock, president and CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.