OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Mother’s Day weekend is expected to have beautiful weather, which is great for moms, but health officials in Oakland are worry about what it could mean for popular public parks.

“We must give the lake a break,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in asking that people to make other plans this weekend than a trip to Lake Merritt.

“We have seen large gatherings,” Schaaf warned. “We cannot continue to allow it.”

But people at the lake say as long as they’re staying 6 feet apart, it shouldn’t be a problem.

“I don’t see anyone doing anything wrong,” said Stacey Adams, who lives in Oakland and was enjoying an afternoon at the lake with her wife. “Everybody is social distancing.”

According to the mayor’s office, there are potential health concerns like many people not wearing face coverings and a large number of people picnicking and BBQing.

The current shelter in place order mandates that people are only supposed to be outside to exercise and aren’t supposed to be gathering.

“Please, find somewhere else to go,” pleads Schaaf.

“You can’t go to restaurants,” Adriane Tolefree said. “The only thing you can do is be outside, and the lake is our community. It’s where we’ve been all of our lives.”

Tolefree and her family came prepared with protective gear as they BBQed Friday afternoon. She said she and her son will probably come back again this weekend to celebrate Mothers’ Day.

“I don’t really think you’re going to be able to keep everybody in, so why create problems for people?” asks Tolefree.

This weekend ambassadors from the Parks Department will be handing out masks and encouraging people to stay 6 feet apart. There will also be extra police officers on patrol focusing on education, not enforcement.