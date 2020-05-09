ROSS (CBS SF) — It was quite a Saturday for little Magnolia Earl. She was marking her first birthday with a celebration with her adopted Marin County family and she also has just been chosen as this year’s Gerber Spokesbaby.

Early year, the iconic baby food company conducts a national photo contest from which to select a baby who will be the face of its prodcts for the next year.

Little Magnolia, from Ross, captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.

She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries submitted through photosearch.gerber.com where families could upload photos, videos and share stories. As the newest Gerber Spokesbaby, Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets,” aid Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother, in a press release. “Her personality is beyond happy and joyful.”

Courtney said that on May 9th, 2019, her family received a call from the adoption agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor.

“We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born,” Courtney said. “Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning the photo search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Magnolia has two older sisters in the Earl household — Whitney, who is 12 years-old and and Charlotte, who is 8 years-old and also adopted.

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber, in the release.

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.