BYRON (CBS SF) — One person was killed Saturday when a glider tow plane crashed while landing at the Byron Airport and burst into flames, authorities said.
Ian Gregor, the FAA Public Affairs Manager, said a single-engine Bellanca 8GCBC crashed under unknown circumstances on takeoff at Byron Airport while towing a glider.
Fire officials said the crash took place at 1:26 p.m.
Gregor said the plane — with only the pilot aboard — flipped over and caught fire. The glider landed safely at the airport.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
